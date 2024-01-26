Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 384.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 97,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

