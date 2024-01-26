Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after buying an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.79.

Coupang stock remained flat at $14.52 on Friday. 1,228,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,356. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

