Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,517 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 720,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,515. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

