Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,900 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 57.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 806,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,231. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

