Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Corteva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 379,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTVA

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.