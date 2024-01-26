Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.

Shares of CNXC traded up $5.40 on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,078. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $42,962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 164.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

