Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.69-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.51-9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.51-2.65 EPS.
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of CNXC traded up $5.40 on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,078. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 20.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $42,962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 164.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 high-yielding Dividend Kings: Buy, sell or hold?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.