Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $121.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Concentrix traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.33. 159,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 397,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
