Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNXC stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 179,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Several analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after acquiring an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $42,962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 164.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 199,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 131.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

