Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Raymond James downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 963,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,780. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

