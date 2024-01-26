Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $142.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $138.92, with a volume of 1520758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.55.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.