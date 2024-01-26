BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Short Interest Up 136.5% in January

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the December 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

BRL/CAX Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RILYO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. BRL/CAX has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.03.

Get BRL/CAX alerts:

BRL/CAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

About BRL/CAX

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRL/CAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRL/CAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.