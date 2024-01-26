Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Bread Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bread Financial to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Bread Financial Trading Up 9.5 %

BFH stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 783,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,363. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,000 shares of company stock worth $12,418,810. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

