Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 501,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 413,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $74,500. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

