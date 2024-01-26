Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

