American Express Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 39,996 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical volume of 16,658 call options.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

