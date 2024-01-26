Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 29,186,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,302,000 after purchasing an additional 580,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambev by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 495,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,828. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.