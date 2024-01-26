Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.81

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 32056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALS shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.97. The stock has a market cap of C$859.21 million, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3906283 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.