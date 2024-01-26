agilon health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,897 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical volume of 1,312 put options.

agilon health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 1,968,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,934. agilon health has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

