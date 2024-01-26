Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

