Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

