Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

