Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $385,000 Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $203.71 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

