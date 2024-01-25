Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 585 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

