Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 365 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.