Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

