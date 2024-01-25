The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,539 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Toro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $32,155,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 400,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

