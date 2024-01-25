Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

