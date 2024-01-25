Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.92 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148,466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

