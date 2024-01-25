Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,377.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

