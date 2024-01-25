Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $385.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.29.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

