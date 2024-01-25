Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

