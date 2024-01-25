Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.