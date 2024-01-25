Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.48.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $544.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $562.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

