M&T Bank Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.65. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

