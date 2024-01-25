Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 19,681 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $7,568,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total value of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64.

On Friday, January 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $390.70 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $396.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

