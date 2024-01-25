Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

