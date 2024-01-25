Keel Point LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $158.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

