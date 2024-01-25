Graypoint LLC Acquires 6,039 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $158.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

