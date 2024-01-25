Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

