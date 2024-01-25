Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $215,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $3,133,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 80.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $146.84 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.06.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

