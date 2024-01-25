Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $247,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 179.0% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in United Rentals by 14.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $576.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $591.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.31 by ($0.05). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

