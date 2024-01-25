Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in General Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,098,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,962,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $129.85 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

