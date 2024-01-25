Duality Advisers LP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

