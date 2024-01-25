DDFG Inc Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDFG Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.