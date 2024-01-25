Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

