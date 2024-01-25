Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

