Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $227.28 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $309.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.