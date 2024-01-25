Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 469.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $151.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

