Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

