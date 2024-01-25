Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

